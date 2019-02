The 2018-2019 TTU Academic Calendar file available at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/officialpublications/calendar/index.php erroneously noted a staff holiday during spring break. That error has been corrected and calendar users are encouraged to download a new, updated version. Posted:

2/7/2019



Originator:

James McKinnon



Email:

garrett.mckinnon@ttu.edu



Department:

Official Publications





Categories

Academic

Departmental