Astronight is our new monthly public outreach event. Come join the TTU Physics & Astronomy department for an evening of exploration and discovery! Astronight events happen rain or shine and feature:

A short and accessible general-audiences talk by a TTU scientist or special guest.

Physics and astronomy activities for scientists of all ages.

Telescope Viewing (weather permitting).

Our February Astronight will feature a talk titled "Astronomy from Space" by TTU Professor Tom Maccarone.

For more information about Astronight, including parking information, visit our web site at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/phas/Academics/Preston_Gott_Observatory/astronight.php or follow us on Twitter at @AstronomyTTU.



