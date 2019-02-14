The Teaching Academy will have an informative session to discuss its mission and application process. Details are as follows:

The Texas Tech University Teaching Academy: Insights into its Mission and the Application Process

Are you interested in learning more about the Teaching Academy? Are you considering applying for membership but are not sure how to proceed? Join us as members of the Teaching Academy discuss the purpose of the Academy, explain the application and review process, and share their experiences as members.

Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 pm

TLPDC 153

For questions, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt, Chair of the Executive Council of the Teaching Academy, at c.pratt@ttu.edu.