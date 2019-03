This ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Angela Mariani-Smith, is sure to wow you with the ancient sounds of historical instruments! This event is free and open to the public!

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 3/25/2019



St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church



Arts & Entertainment