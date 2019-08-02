TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Last Day of the KTTZ-FM Fund Drive
Today is the last day of the KTTZ-FM Fund Drive and all of us at 89.1 would like to thank you for your loyal support of Texas Tech Public Radio! Your sustained investment in Public Radio provides commercial-free programming and high quality radio content to listeners just like you all across the South Plains.

No amount is too small!

DONATE HERE or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone.

KTTZ FM Schedule
Posted:
2/8/2019

Originator:
Rebekah Ivey

Email:
becky.ivey@ttu.edu

Department:
KTTZ Television Station


