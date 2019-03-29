|
Tech to Town serves as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the Lubbock Community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Registration closes on Friday, March 29th at 5pm.
Time: 12:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2019
Location:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/techtown.php
