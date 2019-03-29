Registration is Now OPEN for Tech to Town

Tech to Town serves as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the Lubbock Community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Registration closes on Friday, March 29th at 5pm.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Posted:

