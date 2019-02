Should you experience any issues with Ad Astra academic and event scheduling services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or The Ad Astra academic classroom and event scheduling services upgrade is complete and the system is now available for use at http://academicscheduling.ttu.edu/Astra_Schedule/ Should you experience any issues with Ad Astra academic and event scheduling services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

