Join us for the discussion “Do Black Lives Really Matter? Championing Social Activism and Litigation for Civil Rights” and an exhibit in honor of Black History Month at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in the University Library’s Croslin Room.

Speaker Jasmine Parker, Ph.D., of Texas Tech’s College of Education will explain the importance of both social activism and civil litigation in the fight for human acknowledgement, access to opportunity and liberation.

The event aligns with the Texas Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s 2019 theme, “Embracing our Pasts, Conquering our Futures.”

A Black History Month exhibit also will be featured in the Library’s Croslin Room, as well as the third-floor gallery throughout February.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the R11 (band) lot southeast of the Library.

To RSVP, please contact len.markham@ttu.edu.