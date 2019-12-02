Hello All,

As you know, the TTU SGA Budget & Finance committee will meet this weekend to set allocations for the orgs who went through the application process for FY20 (September 2019-August 2020).

To review the amount of your allocation please go to the SGA website (www.sga.ttu.edu) and follow the steps below:

1) In the menu at the top of the page you need to click on “Student Org Funding”

2) Click on “Funding Application Process”

3) Scroll down the page and click on “Funding Application Process Tracking”

4) Once this spreadsheet is open make sure you are on the “Initial Allocation” tab (blue tab at the bottom of the screen)

a. Scroll through the list to find your organization’s name (undergraduate orgs are listed first then graduate orgs)

i. The recommended allocation (before penalties) is in column C (highlighted orange)

ii. Any penalties that were applied are in columns D & E (highlighted yellow)

iii. The initial allocation (after penalties) is in column F (highlighted green)

· If the organization is satisfied with the amount of the allocation, then no further action is needed

· If the org is not satisfied there is an appeal process it can pursue

o The org must go to the SGA office (SUB room 302) between Monday (2/11/19) through Friday (2/15/19) during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o sign up for an appeal interview at the front desk

§ The interviews will be held in the SGA office

· If the org misses this process they need to reach out to a senator within their college (or senator-at-large if the org is not linked to a college) to appeal to the senate during their scheduled meeting

Keep checking the “Funding Application Process Tracking” spreadsheet for any changes (if the org appeals). The allocations should be finalized by the end of March at which time funding applications (in TechConnect) will be approved for the Final Allocated Amount (column H).

If you have any questions during this process you may refer to the “Funding Process Handbook” or contact us (David.rivero@ttu.edu) or (Katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu)

Thank you for your patience during this process.

Katherine Taylor, SGA Account Manager

David Rivero, SGA Budget & Finance Chair