Getting the Valentines You Deserve

Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is meeting today, February 13th at 7 pm in Human Sciences 111 to host a workshop on maintaining healthy relationships as LBGTQIA individuals as part of the Office of LGBTQIA's Allies Program. Guest speaker Katarina Swaringen will cover topics including non-romantic and romantic relationships, identity disclosure, intimate partner violence, monogamy, and more.
See more of Tech GSA's weekly meetings at facebook.com/TechGSA

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
2/13/2019

Originator:
Jenni English

Email:
jenni.english@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2019

Location:
Human Sciences 111

