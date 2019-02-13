Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is meeting today, February 13th at 7 pm in Human Sciences 111 to host a workshop on maintaining healthy relationships as LBGTQIA individuals as part of the Office of LGBTQIA's Allies Program. Guest speaker Katarina Swaringen will cover topics including non-romantic and romantic relationships, identity disclosure, intimate partner violence, monogamy, and more.

See more of Tech GSA's weekly meetings at facebook.com/TechGSA



2/13/2019



Jenni English



jenni.english@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2019



Location:

Human Sciences 111



