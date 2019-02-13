Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is meeting today, February 13th at 7 pm in Human Sciences 111 to host a workshop on maintaining healthy relationships as LBGTQIA individuals as part of the Office of LGBTQIA's Allies Program. Guest speaker Katarina Swaringen will cover topics including non-romantic and romantic relationships, identity disclosure, intimate partner violence, monogamy, and more.
See more of Tech GSA's weekly meetings at facebook.com/TechGSA
