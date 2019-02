Join us for National FCS Educator Day in the breezeway of the College of Human Sciences from 10am-1pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 to learn more about Family and Consumer Sciences.

2/11/2019



Ashlee Murden



ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences



10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

2/13/2019



College of Human Sciences Breezeway



