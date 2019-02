Food insecurity threatens the stability of the Philippines island Mindanao. Coordinating with humanitarian organization USAID, youthmappers seeks to alleviate the crisis by mapping buildings and roads. With our help, foreign aid agencies can estimate and distribute relief appropriately.





Please join us Wednesday, February 13th, 6pm to learn employable skills, enjoy free pizza, and help others in desperate need.



2/13/2019



Mason Jones



mason.r.jones@ttu.edu



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2019



Location:

Holden Hall 204



