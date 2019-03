The Innovation Hub is excited to bring Genevieve Thiers to Lubbock as our 2019 Spark Conference Keynote speaker! Genevieve will share her journey of how she built a multi-million dollar company! Come and hear how she is moving past just solving problems into building coalitions and disrupting the tech industry.

