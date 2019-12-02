TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tech Council on Family Relations

Done with Undergrad? What do I do next? We'll have a speaker from the HDFS Advisory Board and sweet treats. We hope to see you there!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/12/2019

Originator:
Catherine Nolan

Email:
catherine.e.nolan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/12/2019

Location:
Human Sciences RM 174

Categories