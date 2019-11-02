Live in Peru for one month during Summer I, 2019 and earn 3 hours of College credit learning about Engineering Ethics and making life long memories by testing top notch Peruvian cuisine, experiencing home away from home with leaving host family (Peruvians have a way of making international students feel at-home), enjoying travelling to back in time along the Inca Trail visiting the Machu Picchu and many more extracurricular activities. You can take comfort in knowing Peru’s prices fall in the bottom half of South American country ranks and way more cheaply than Europe. Not only you can have the chance to improve your Spanish earn credit for the class, and resume stats, but you will also gain new friends, memories, and perspectives to your life. get details at:http://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/iep/study_abroad_pages/peru_study.php