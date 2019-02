Questions? Don’t hesitate to contact Victoria Castillo at alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org and follow us on social media! Facebook: @kdchialphachapter Twitter: @kdchialpha Instagram: kdchi_alpha This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/12/2019



Originator:

Meghan Rodriguez



Email:

meghan.a.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 2/12/2019



Location:

SUB Playa Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization