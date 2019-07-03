The Office of First Generation Programs at Texas Tech University is excited to announce that we will be hosting the 2nd annual “I’m First Gen” Summit on Thursday, March 7, 2019! The purpose of this Summit is to promote access in higher education for first-generation students, to discuss the obstacles these students face, and how we as students and professionals can help address those issues.



The deadline for the Call for Proposals is February 1st.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A SUMMIT PROPOSAL





The “I’m First-Gen” Summit will feature the following four participation tracks:

• High School Students

• College Students

• Higher Education Professionals

• K-12 Professionals



Registration for the Summit is free; follow the link below to officially register. Once registration is complete, you will be provided additional details for the one-day summit.



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER



If you have any questions or would like additional information on the Summit, please feel free to reach out to us.



We greatly look forward to seeing you there! Thank you for your support! Posted:

2/13/2019



Originator:

Patrick Byrne



Email:

patrick.byrne@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Programs



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 3/7/2019



Location:

Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

