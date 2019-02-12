TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is offering a 10-week personal training course to help you prepare for the American Council on Exercise national certification.



Start date: Feb. 12, 2019

Location: Rm 209 Class Times: Every Tuesday from 6-8pm Cost: $50

What do you get:

American Council on Exercise Course Materials Hands on Experience training a client Learn how to Program workouts for different types of clients Learn how to conduct fitness assessments Consistent Evaluation from Certified Trainers

Opportunity to collaborate with others

* Payment is due by Feb.12

Any questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Posted:

2/12/2019



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

