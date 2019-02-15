We believe that a specific women's network can help colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.





Upcoming Events:

*February 21, noon - 12:50PM, SUB Matador Room

* May 9, noon - 12:50PM, SUB Red Raider Lounge





How can I join?

1.) Pick a date and attend one or more of our events

2.) Register using this Google form; https://goo.gl/forms/OV0Hv44YBrSwi1DJ2

3.) Complete the form and submit





Note: there is limited seating of 30 per meeting and lunch is provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.





The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.





CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu