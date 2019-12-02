A bug was recently identified in FaceTime which allowed remote callers to access a call recipient’s audio and front-facing camera (source: https://techannounce.ttu.edu/Client/ViewMessage.aspx?MsgId=229059). Apple released an update on February 7 to eliminate this vulnerability. In order to secure your devices, the TTU IT Division recommends updating your Apple devices immediately. You may find instructions for updating your device in the following locations:

iOS iPhone or iPad: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate

https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate macOS Laptop or Desktop: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate

After installing these updates, you can safely re-enable FaceTime by following the below instructions:

iOS iPhone or iPad: Open the Settings application Scroll down and tap the FaceTime option Slide the toggle switch to the right

macOS Laptop or Desktop: Open the FaceTime app Click “FaceTime” in the menu bar Click “Turn FaceTime On”



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information, assistance, or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.