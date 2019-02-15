TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Student Housing have FIVE available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!

Scholarships include:
Mary W. Doak
Angela Forney Memorial
Sustainability
RHA Student Leader
Student Staff Scholarship

**ALL scholarship deadlines have been EXTENDED to March 17, 2019**

Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu or 806-742-4996

Wreck em' & Strive for Honor
Posted:
2/15/2019

Originator:
Tyler Hollowell

Email:
tyler.hollowell@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


