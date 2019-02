English in the Evenings Program

Reading and Composition Course (February 22-April 3, 2019)



This course prepares international students for reading and academic strategies for success in academic contexts. Students who successfully pass the course will earn 1.0 continuing education unit (CEU) and a certificate of completion.

Register here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/englishevenings.php

