"Critical Race Theory: Giving Voice to the Silenced"- Part II of #RRPSTexasTech

Critical Race Theory: Giving Voice to the Silenced” feat. Dr. Laurence Parker, University of Utah- Part II of #RRPSTexasTech
Wednesday, March 6th
11 AM - 12:30 PM
Student Union Building (SUB)- Matador Room - 2nd floor 
Refreshments provided

 


Critical Race Theory, which addresses institutional racism and oppression via law and policyis derived from Critical Legal Studies. To better understand the tenets of CRT, please read the linked article and/or watch this video before Dr. Parker's talk, our next community discussion, and personal and professional development activity. 

Order of events

e-talk by Dr. Laurence Parker 11 AM - 11:30 AM

Community Discussion/ Questions & Answers: 11:30 - 12 Noon

Small Group Personal & Professional Development Activity: 12 Noon - 12:30 PM

**Refreshments provided**

Students (undergrad, grad, and professional), faculty, staff, and administrators are all highly encouraged to attend. This is a campus-wide endeavor. Everyone is welcome! 

Space Traders Video 

Sponsored by the College of Education, The Office of the Vice President, Beacon Press, Penguin Random House, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Teaching Learning & Professional Development Center, and the Institute for Inclusive Excellence.

Collaborators include: Barnes & Noble at Texas Tech, Doctoral Support Center for Writing & Research Excellence, LEAD Fellows, Texas Tech University School of Law, Women's Gender Studies, Department of Philosophy, & Minorities and Philosophy. 

 

 

