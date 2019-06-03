Wednesday, March 6th

11 AM - 12:30 PM

Student Union Building (SUB)-

Matador Room - 2nd floor

Refreshments provided





Critical Race Theory, which addresses institutional racism and oppression via law and policy, is derived from Critical Legal Studies. To better understand the tenets of CRT, please read the linked article and/or watch this video before Dr. Parker's talk, our next community discussion, and personal and professional development activity.

Order of events

e-talk by Dr. Laurence Parker 11 AM - 11:30 AM

Community Discussion/ Questions & Answers: 11:30 - 12 Noon

Small Group Personal & Professional Development Activity: 12 Noon - 12:30 PM

Students (undergrad, grad, and professional), faculty, staff, and administrators are all highly encouraged to attend. This is a campus-wide endeavor. Everyone is welcome!

Space Traders Video

Sponsored by the College of Education, The Office of the Vice President, Beacon Press, Penguin Random House, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Teaching Learning & Professional Development Center, and the Institute for Inclusive Excellence.

Collaborators include: Barnes & Noble at Texas Tech, Doctoral Support Center for Writing & Research Excellence, LEAD Fellows, Texas Tech University School of Law, Women's Gender Studies, Department of Philosophy, & Minorities and Philosophy.