As the university looks to identify ways to help fulfill the Provost’s vision that “By 2025, every undergraduate will engage in a transformational learning experience under the mentorship of TTU faculty and staff,” it is important to consider the resources available to you and the ways in which you might help facilitate transformational experiences for your students. Join us to learn more about the resources available through the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE – formerly CALUE), Service Learning Program, and Study Abroad Office.
To register, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu