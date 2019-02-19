TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Providing your students with a transformational learning experience

As the university looks to identify ways to help fulfill the Provost’s vision that “By 2025, every undergraduate will engage in a transformational learning experience under the mentorship of TTU faculty and staff,” it is important to consider the resources available to you and the ways in which you might help facilitate transformational experiences for your students. Join us to learn more about the resources available through the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE – formerly CALUE), Service Learning Program, and Study Abroad Office.

To register, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Posted:
2/15/2019

Originator:
Molly Jacobs

Email:
Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/19/2019

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

Categories