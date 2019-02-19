As the university looks to identify ways to help fulfill the Provost’s vision that “By 2025, every undergraduate will engage in a transformational learning experience under the mentorship of TTU faculty and staff,” it is important to consider the resources available to you and the ways in which you might help facilitate transformational experiences for your students. Join us to learn more about the resources available through the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE – formerly CALUE), Service Learning Program, and Study Abroad Office. To register, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu

Posted:

2/15/2019



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/19/2019



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

