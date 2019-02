The need for continual learning is a given in all professions, including ours! Perhaps you find yourself searching for opportunities to grow as an academic but aren’t sure where to look? In this session, we will discuss resources to help you better understand and get involved in Outreach and Engaged Scholarship from the Office of University Outreach and Engagement, training and resources to help you enhance your oral and visual communication skills through the Communication Training Center and workshops, resources, and programs to help you further develop your teaching through the Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center. Join us for this unique opportunity to hear about these three offices in one session! To register, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu

Posted:

2/26/2019



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/6/2019



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center