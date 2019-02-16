TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Swing the Night Away with Tech Ballroom!

Come learn how to swing dance from one of our many experienced dancers and have a great time! Entry is free for all students and no date is required!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
2/15/2019

Originator:
John McHazlett

Email:
Trey.mchazlett@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2019

Location:
Rec Center room 121

Categories