Saving is now easier than ever, because you can do it automatically! There are great resources like direct deposit that help you save money without worrying you will forget about it.

Join Red to Black: Peer Financial Coaching today in the SUB right in front of CopyMail from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to take the savings pledge and test your knowledge on saving questions for a chance to win a prize.

