Join the University Libraries as we celebrate Open Education Week 2019, March 4-9! We are teaming up with SGA to advocate for open educational resources (OER) and textbook affordability.

Come to the SUB Monday through Wednesday to tell us your #ttutextbookbroke stories, and join SGA for an OER town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 in the Red Raider Ballroom. Refreshments will be provided!