Flat tires happen, losing your jobs happen, unexpected things happen. Are you prepared for those unexpected expenses? Having an emergency fund is critical so these unexpected do not get even more stressful.

Join Red to Black: Peer Financial Coaching today in the SUB right in front of CopyMail from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and decorate your own ceramic piggy bank to start saving for the unexpected. All participants will be entered in a chance to win a prize.

