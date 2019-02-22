Women's & Gender Studies announces an extended deadline for the Gwen Sorell Scholarship. Applications are DUE Friday, February, 22nd.

The Gwen Sorell Scholarship Endowment ($750) - established in honor of the late Dr. Gwen Sorell in recognition of her tireless work on behalf of the Texas Tech Women’s Studies Program.

The scholarship is designated to be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student who began pursuing an undergraduate degree after the age of 25. The scholarship award is $750 for one year.

Evaluation is based on the following:



· Spelling, grammar, punctuation and articulation of written materials



· GPA Requirements (see each scholarship for details)



· Completion of a brief essay (not more than 500 words) explaining the applicants interest and involvement in matter's particularly relevant to women's lives



· Two (2) letters of recommendation



· A brief summary of extracurricular activities such as honors, achievements, scholastic awards, and professional accomplishments



Note: It is the responsibility of each applicant to gather and coordinate delivery of the information, listed above, as required for each scholarship.