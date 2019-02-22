The 34th Annual Charles L. Wood Lecture in Agricultural History will be presented on Feb. 22 at 6:30pm in English-Philosophy 001. Dr. Bruce E. Baker of Newcastle University in the U.K. will speak on "Dirty Cotton: How Crime and Corruption Made the Postbellum Cotton Trade." Reception starts at 6pm.

Sponsored by the TTU History Department, the TTU Humanities Center, the TTU Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, and the TTU College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.