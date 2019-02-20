If you are seeking opportunities to strengthen your leadership skills, Women’s Leadership Initiative is the right organization for you! WLI was created in 2014 by the President’s Gender Equity Council to enhance the leadership potential and skill sets of undergraduate women leaders on campus. This organization also strives to impress the foundation of inclusivity on all of its members, and empower them to share all knowledge learned through the activities of the initiative in an effort to spread the lessons of inclusivity, empowerment, and collaboration.



