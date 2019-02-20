The Council of Councils is seeking students interested in serving as part of the campus wide Womxn's HERstory Month Committee. We are charged with deciding the campus wide theme, logo, marketing, and student led programming for the month. We will be meeting on February 20th from 5:00pm - 6:00pm in Human Sciences 111. If you are interested in the education and advancement of womxn on the Texas Tech campus and would like to be apart of this committee, please join us Wednesday evening as we begin the planning process. We look forward to seeing you. Posted:

2/18/2019



Originator:

Nefertiti Beck



Email:

Nefertiti.Beck@ttu.edu



Department:

Institutional Diversity



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 2/20/2019



Location:

Human Sciences 111



