Women’s & Gender Studies (WGS) Ambassador Application are now open!

The purpose of the WGS Ambassador Program is for WGS minors to increase their engagement with the WGS, to promote the WGS program and to offer ideas to keep improving the program. A WGS Ambassador is a visible leader and a strong liaison for our program and for Texas Tech University.

Ambassadors will be required to attend a meeting with the Ambassador Coordinator, Visiting Assistant Professor Dr. Jocelyne Scott, every other week (M-F, 10am – 5pm) during the spring semester in the Women’s & Gender Studies Office in Doak Hall 123 beginning the week of March 4th thru the week of May 6th. We will work with your class and extracurricular schedule in order for you to fulfill the meeting requirements.

During this time you will be working on various projects related to the office’s mission, creating promotional materials, and developing outreach plans to increase the visibility of Women’s and Gender Studies and the enrollment of minors.

Deadline to apply is February 22nd. Link to apply: https://goo.gl/forms/P0XaqmAu3e2KrUeG2

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, MFA, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335. www.wgs.ttu.edu