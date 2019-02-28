“An Evening with Angela Rye” will take place on Thursday, February 15th. The event, which is part of the African American History Month Lecture Series, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Building’s Allen Theatre. The lecture is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Free tickets are available in Doak Hall, Room 101 on a first-come, first-served basis, but are limited to two per person. Any unclaimed seats on the day of the lecture will be made available to others at 6:45 p.m.



Rye is Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, an organization that seeks to encourage young professionals in three core areas: economic empowerment, civic engagement, and political involvement. Featured as an influential politico, lawyer, and advocate by several publications and outlets from Marie Claire to Ebony and the Washington Post, Rye has an unwavering commitment to ensuring positive change in the political process. She is a prominent political strategist who offers regular on-air commentary for several media outlets including BET, CNN, MSNBC, and TV One. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Rye learned the importance of advocacy through her family’s political and community activism. She is a proud graduate of the University of Washington and Seattle University School of Law.

For more information, contact Dr. Nathaniel Wright at nathaniel.wright@ttu.edu or 806-834-4817

