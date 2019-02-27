The purpose of the Faculty Travel Grants is to assist with costs associated with domestic or international travel for faculty to present at conferences, visit funding agencies, and conduct on site research. These opportunities have been designed to help faculty increase research productivity and publications. Each grant is competitive and is meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes.





More information and the application may be found by visiting https://ttu.infoready4.com under the Faculty Travel Grants link.

Spring 2019 application deadline for travel beginning June 1st is March 1, 2019.

Posted:

2/27/2019



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





Categories

Research

