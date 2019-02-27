Update your bookmark to the Lab Safety Manual.

Review the updates.

Make sure your work areas are compliant with the new provisions. If you have questions about the revisions, please contact ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu

Access the CHP Recent revisions to the University Chemical Hygiene Plan (CHP) were finalized by the Institutional Laboratory Safety Committee in January. These revisions are now posted in the published version of the document and summarized in the "Recent Changes" section in the preface. Posted:

