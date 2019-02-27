|
Recent revisions to the University Chemical Hygiene Plan (CHP) were finalized by the Institutional Laboratory Safety Committee in January. These revisions are now posted in the published version of the document and summarized in the "Recent Changes" section in the preface.
- Update your bookmark to the Lab Safety Manual.
- Review the updates.
- Make sure your work areas are compliant with the new provisions.
|Posted:
2/27/2019
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
