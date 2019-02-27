TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Updates to the University CHP!
Recent revisions to the University Chemical Hygiene Plan (CHP) were finalized by the Institutional Laboratory Safety Committee in January. These revisions are now posted in the published version of the document and summarized in the "Recent Changes" section in the preface.
  • Update your bookmark to the Lab Safety Manual. 
  • Review the updates. 
  • Make sure your work areas are compliant with the new provisions. 
If you have questions about the revisions, please contact ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu

Access the CHP
Posted:
2/27/2019

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety


