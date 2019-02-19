Student Assistant Job Available Petroleum Engineering is looking for a non-engineering sophomore or junior for a long term student assistant position (2-3 years). As a Student Assistant you will work up to 20 hours a week doing basic clerical work such as answering phones, filing, and greeting students and visitors. Student Assistants are required to work according to the TTU staff calendar, such as during summers, spring break and part of the winter holidays. However, you will have official holidays off and can plan vacations accordingly. Please email PE@TTU.EDU with your resume and current class schedule to apply.

Posted:

2/19/2019



Originator:

H L Johnson



Email:

h.l.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Petroleum Engineering





