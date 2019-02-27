As a student, the cost is $25 per person while for faculty it cost $30 and for others $35. You can reserve a seat by calling (806) 742-4762 or by booking online at www.skyviews.ttu.edu. The entrees are angel hair pasta with shrimp fra diavolo and heirloom tomatoes with garlic bread or ribeye with red wine bordelaise, wild field mushrooms, creamy parmesan polenta and sauteed brussel sprouts with bacon. For more information, feel free to check out the Facebook event Wolfgang Puck Dinner Series!