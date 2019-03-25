The Graduate Writing Center is hiring consultants! Graduate students from all disciplines and areas of study are invited to visit the GWC to talk with staff and directors about our welcoming, supportive, and challenging work environment. Our open house will be held March 25 from 4-6p. The event is come-and-go, and refreshments will be provided.

The Graduate Writing Center (GWC) is dedicated to developing graduate students' and postdoctoral fellows' writing and research skills. The GWC brings together scholars with disparate backgrounds, interests, and talents in order to foster the effective communication skills and spirit of intellectual inquiry that are central to graduate study. We provide onsite and online consultations on a one-on-one basis, as well as other services that support student writing and growth.

For more information, email grad.writingcenter@ttu.edu.