The University Writing Center is hiring tutors! Undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines and areas of study are invited to visit the UWC to talk with staff and directors about our welcoming, supportive, and challenging work environment. Our open house will be held March 26 from 5-7p. The event is come-and-go, and refreshments will be provided.

We believe that writing serves as one of the primary means for learning and communicating and that every good writer needs a good reader. Our services are open to all undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty and staff. Tutorials with the UWC last for 30 minutes, whether face-to-face or online.

For more information, email elizabeth.bowen@ttu.edu.