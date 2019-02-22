Are you a Graduate Student from India or China?

Are you a Graduate Student from



India or China?



We are exploring the study environments

of international graduate students. What does it involve?



- A 30 minute 1-on-1 interview or



- A group audio interview



- All information will be confidential



- The interview can be done at a time that works for you, including evenings and weekends Benefits Participants will receive a $10



Walmart or Starbucks giftcard.



Eligibility



- A currently enrolled TTU Graduate Student



- Have been at TTU for more than 1 year



- Originally from India or China



- Do not have any physical or mental impairments



that affect how you study









Email or call to schedule your appointment



today by clicking here.





Contact Information



Email: Ibtihaj.alsadun@ttu.edu







Phone: 571-228-3357







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/22/2019



Originator:

Ibtihaj Alsadun



Email:

ibtihaj.alsadun@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

