3D workshops at the Library

Intro to Makerspace (workshops in Library Lab 150) Discover 3D scanners, 3Doodler pens and the 3D design program 3D Builder available on all Win10 computers. March 25: 2 - 4 p.m. Apr. 3: 4 - 6 p.m. Apr. 26: noon - 2 p.m.

CAD Crash Course: Rhino3D (workshops in Library 3D Animation Lab on second floor) Used widely in architecture and the jewelry industry, Rhinoceros3D makes modeling organic shapes easy. March 27: 8 - 10 p.m. April 11: 4 - 6 p.m. April 30: 4 - 6 p.m.

CAD Crash Course: Inventor (workshops in Library 3D Animation Lab on second floor) Widely used in industrial settings from electronics to manufacturing, Inventor is one of the most accessible design programs in the Autodesk suite. March 22: 2 - 4 p.m. April 15: 3 - 5 p.m.

For more information email make@ttu.edu . Register online at bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops Posted:

3/21/2019



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





