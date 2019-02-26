TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Yellow Peril: Defining an Intersectional Asian/American Feminism
Join the Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance for our general meeting on February 26 in Human Sciences 120 at 6 PM as we discuss Asian/American feminism and feminist issues affecting Asian/Americans.

WHO ARE WE? The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues.

CONTACT: Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance
Twitter: @TechFMLA

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/26/2019

Originator:
Gil Caley

Email:
gil.caley@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/26/2019

Location:
120 Human Sciences Bld.

Categories