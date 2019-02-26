Join the Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance for our general meeting on February 26 in Human Sciences 120 at 6 PM as we discuss Asian/American feminism and feminist issues affecting Asian/Americans.





WHO ARE WE? The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues.





