The Council of Councils is seeking students interested in serving as part of the campus wide Women's HERstory Month Committee. We will be deciding the campus wide theme, logo, marketing, and student led programming for the month. Join us February 24th from 1:00pm - 2:30pm at the Market Street on 19th and Quaker if you would like to be a part of the Women's HERstory Month Committee. We look forward to seeing you. Posted:

2/22/2019



Originator:

Nefertiti Beck



Email:

Nefertiti.Beck@ttu.edu



Department:

Institutional Diversity



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 2/24/2019



Location:

Market Street - 19th and Quaker



