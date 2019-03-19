The President's Excellence in Gender Equity Awards are now open. These awards recognize Texas Tech faculty and staff for their substantial contributions to activities and programs that advance the academic and professional climate of gender equity in the university. Please click on this link for more information on the nomination process for the President's Excellence in Gender Equity Awards. Self-nominations are welcome: Nominations forare now open. These awards recognize Texas Tech faculty and staff for their substantial contributions to activities and programs that advance the academic and professional climate of gender equity in the university. Please click on this link for more information on the nomination process for the President's Excellence in Gender Equity Awards. Self-nominations are welcome: www.depts.ttu.edu/genderequity/nominationsapplications.php Posted:

