CALLING ALL CULTURAL ORGS! It’s that time of the year again for you to represent your country or region at the annual World Wide Showcase hosted by the International Student Council held on April 27th, 2019. The application for this event is listed below and closes on March 1st.



For more information, please contact Victory Dan-Dukor at victory.dan@ttu.edu



Sign Up Link: https://goo.gl/forms/g39MAelxpVfTqkRO2



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.