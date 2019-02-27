There are few films as clever in their depiction of racial tensions in America as Jordan Peele’s award-winning thriller Get Out. While most movies that focus on race take aim at those who overtly try to disenfranchise minorities, Get Out does something unique: it explores how the demeanor of white liberals who have supposedly “moved beyond racism” may not be as authentic as one may think. In watching this film, we will explore and discuss how Get Out is a philosophical and political commentary on the black condition in 20th Century America.

