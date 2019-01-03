In 1981, the National Institute for Women of Color (NIWC) was established to build a strong national network for women of African, Alaska Native, American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, Latina and Pacific Island heritages and to advance the issues of Women of Color. These efforts resulted in National Strategies Conferences for Women of Color in 1982 and 1983 in Washington, DC, 1984 in Reno, Nevada and 1987 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Women's & Gender Studies is hosting an informal forum discussion focusing on the article "In Solidarity: How Non-Black Women of Color Stand Upon the Shoulders of Black Women" by Julie Feng, March 1, TTU DOAK 123, 11AM-12:20PM.

The discussion will be lead by aretha faye marbley, Ph.D, Professor, Educational Psychology and Leadership and Jasmine Parker, Ph.D, Dissertation Coach, Doctoral Support Center, College of Education

"Self-naming is powerful, but it doesn't automatically create solidarity. We must be deliberate and conscientious when claiming identities. My resilience and resolve as a feminist comes from all of my women of color forebears, but my terms of identity specifically come from black women scholars. All women of color should understand this history and origin." - Julie Feng