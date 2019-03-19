Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the spring semester.
Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.
Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.
This film screening is FREE, and open to all students, staff, faculty, and the community. Each film will be followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.
On March 19, Southwest of Salem: Lesbian Latinas Fight for Justice (San Antonio Four) will be screened in the SUB Red Raider Lounge, at 7pm.
- About the film: Winner of a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Documentary, and a Critic's Choice Award for Best First Feature, SOUTHWEST OF SALEM excavates the nightmarish persecution of Elizabeth Ramirez, Cassandra Rivera, Kristie Mayhugh, and Anna Vasquez, four Latina lesbians wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls in San Antonio, Texas. Using the women's home video footage from 21 years ago combined with recent verite footage and interviews, the film explores their personal narratives and their search for exculpatory evidence. Together with attorneys, the film culminates with the women being released from prison to await their searing new exoneration hearings in San Antonio. As lesbian women of color, these women hold intersecting identities that make them the most vulnerable to incarceration. The film unravels the interplay of mythology, homophobia, and prosecutorial fervor that led to their indictment.
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, or Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA